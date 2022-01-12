Mild Thursday before wintry weather returns Friday night

What We’re Tracking:

More sunshine for Thursday

Cold front moves in Friday

Snow likely Friday night/Saturday

Overnight temperatures only drop back into the lower 50s with a light breeze and areas of clouds still passing through during the night.

We’ll clear out again heading into Thursday with highs into the middle 50s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy weather. The wind should still be fairly weak in the 5-15mph range for Thursday, as well. The warmer air will come to an end by the time we close out the work week as a cold front is then expected to move through on Friday bringing a slight chance for rain back into the forecast as well as cooler weather.

By Friday night, the rain changes over to snow. Some snow accumulation is possible, especially for the eastern areas. Heaviest snow will likely end up to our east into Missouri, but the path of the storm system favors some minor accumulation for the eastern part of Kansas, too. High temperatures on Saturday will only be in the lower to middle 30s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller