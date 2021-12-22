Mild today as warming trend continues

What We’re Tracking:

Quiet weather continues

Warming up through the week

Still remaining dry

We’re starting off cold yet again for Wednesday with temperatures in the lower 20s and even upper 10s in spots with clear skies.

Later this afternoon, highs will reach the lower to middle 50s so pretty similar to what we saw for our Tuesday. Breezy conditions will also start to pick up with 25 mph gusts possible by the afternoon.

Looking forward to the second half of the week we see an even bigger warm up. Thursday we’ll continue to add to our numbers with highs in the upper 50s to around 60° along with a few more clouds starting to move in.

The warming trend pushes into Friday as we welcome Christmas Eve into northeast Kansas. We very well could be seeing near record breaking if not breaking some records with our temperatures as we top out in the middle to upper 60s with lots of sunshine before Santa’s arrival. Cloud cover will start to increase late Friday evening as a front approaches.

Models have been consistent that a cold front will move through on Saturday- but there isn’t the best agreement on timing. Temperatures on Christmas day will be very dependent on the timing of that front. If it moves in Later in the day, we’ll see falling temperatures but still manage to get warm ahead of it. If it moves in later, then we’ll be cooler in the afternoon hours. As of now, it’s trending to move in right in the middle of the day so it’s difficult to determine what we’ll actually be during the afternoon. Overall we’ll still be warm for late December with highs in the 50s if not 60s.

The minor setback only lasts a day as we rebound right back into the lower 60s for Chiefs Sunday and hold on to the 50s through the start of next week. Looking ahead to the last few days of the year, we’ll trend a little bit cool before warming back up for the start of 2022!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez