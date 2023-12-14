The cut-off upper low is still off to our west today, providing beneficial rain to western Kansas. We’ll stay partly to mostly cloudy and mild through the daytime with more clouds expected in the western half of the area. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s today, and showers may spread across the region from west to east starting later this afternoon and evening and becoming more likely Friday into Friday night as the system finally moves to the east.

Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30s tonight, so even as the rain moves in, we should be above freezing. Tomorrow looks to be a little cooler with our better chance for rain, though. Highs will likely be in the upper 40s, close to 50°.

As the cut-off low finally exits through the first half of the weekend, high pressure builds in behind it. That will keep us dry and quiet through the first half of next week, at least. Highs for the weekend should be near 50°, and the mild weather lasts into the middle of next week, as well. There will be a slight cool down on Monday, but we’ll rebound into the middle 50s by Wednesday.