What We’re Tracking:

Cooler air moves in tonight

Winter storm hits on Wednesday

Several cold days likely

We’re starting warm and cloudy for Tuesday morning as we patiently wait for our winter storm to arrive. The colder air is on it’s way but, we should still manage to get near 50° later this afternoon before the snow arrives.

Southern counties could see a few showers off and on throughout the day in the form of rain while most stay dry until this evening. As soon as we turn colder with our temperatures, that rain will change over to snow and start lifting northward before eventually filling in by daybreak. Expect moderate to heavy snow for the southern half and lighter snow showers the further north you are. The most likely area for higher snowfall totals is along and southeast of the Turnpike with the lower chances in our northern and especially northwestern counties. Keep plans in place for a potentially impactful midweek winter storm for parts of the viewing area.

The snow will potentially linger through the first half of the day Wednesday, there may be a second wave for the southern counties late Wednesday into Thursday. This is what totals are looking like as of Tuesday morning:

Behind the snow, temperatures are likely to plummet by Wednesday and continue dropping through the rest of the week. Thursday morning air temperatures will drop into the single digits and winds will be fairly brisk from the north forcing it to feel well below zero.

Friday morning may be even colder as we could see air temperatures well below zero. We should warm up above freezing by Saturday afternoon as we start to try and melt the snow away, once most of the snow melts, we should start to warm up even more into the 40s by early next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez