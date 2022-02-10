What We’re Tracking:

Pleasant Friday

Colder air arrives Saturday

Chance for showers by the middle of next week

Temperature tonight will drop down into the 40s with partly cloudy skies with some light southerly breezes. We stay quiet before our next front arrives by the wekeend.

Warmth builds back in on Friday with some lower 60s possible and dry conditions look to remain for most of us. A cold front moves through early Friday, but the cold air will be lagging behind a little bit. That’s why we’re still expecting mild highs.

Our temperatures will take a quick tumble through late afternoon and into the overnight, with some pretty cold temperatures, in the teens, possible Saturday morning. We’ll struggle to warm up from there as well with highs only in the 30s.

The cold snap should only last for the first half of the weekend. Temperatures rebound quite nicely with upper 40s and lower 50s on Sunday. By early next week we will have more 50s and even 60s will make a comeback!

There are some indications of a midweek storm system that could bring us some rain showers, finally. And with that will be cooler air to follow. It’s still to early to know timing and what kind of precipitation we’ll so more details will become available as it gets closer.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez