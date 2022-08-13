What We’re Tracking:

Hot again Sunday

Rain late Monday into Tuesday

Cooling down by midweek

We’ll stay mild tonight with a few thin clouds passing through. Temperatures will try and cool down into the lower to middle 70s by early Sunday morning.

The heat sticks around as we wrap up the weekend as afternoon highs remain in the middle to upper 90s Sunday afternoon. Humidity will try and build in just a bit more, continuing to make it feel warmer outside. Clouds will start to pass through but we remain dry.

By Monday, clouds will build in and temperatures may cool down a bit for some into the lower to middle 90s. Our next front arrives by the evening giving many a chance for some scattered showers and storms that may linger into Tuesday. With rain on tap off and on for most of the day, we should manage to cool things down with afternoon highs in the lower 80s Tuesday.

After the rain moves out, temperatures will stay on the ‘cooler’ side with middle 80s sticking around before we gradually warm up to the upper 80s by the end of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez