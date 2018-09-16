Mild tonight, still hot and humid for Sunday

Mainly clear conditions stick around throughout the night tonight, to go along with just a light/variable breeze. That will allow temperatures to cool down by a couple more degrees tonight compared to last night, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Mostly to partly sunny conditions are expected throughout the course of Sunday, with the ever-so-slight chance of a pop up shower during the afternoon. Otherwise, Sunday will be another toasty one. High temperatures will get into the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will still be around, so not only will it feel sticky out there, but heat indices could make it feel like the low 90s at times. Just like Saturday, there won't be much of a breeze to make that heat more bearable, with a light south/southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

The heat cranks up slightly to kick off the upcoming work and school week. Monday through Wednesday will see high temperatures right around 90°, with heat indices in the mid 90s at times due to the humid air that won't leave just yet.

There is another minor chance of a brief pop up shower Monday afternoon into the early afternoon. Otherwise, the first half of the week will see mostly to partly sunny conditions.

Winds start to pick up once again for Thursday as our next cold front starts to move in. That same front could trigger some showers and storms late Thursday into early Friday.

That frontal passage will finally scour out the heat and humidity. Highs in the 80s for Thursday will turn into 70s for Friday and Saturday.