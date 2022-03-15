What We’re Tracking:

Warmer and breezy Wednesday

Rain chance Thursday

Slightly cooler late week

Tonight, expect mild temperatures in the middle 40s for lows as our winds pick up out of the south. We’ll stay mainly clear through the night and most of the day tomorrow.

By Wednesday, highs will return to the mid 70s ahead of our next storm system. Temperatures will be a solid 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year, and that’s all thanks to our breezy southerly winds. They could gust upwards of 25-30 mph, so we’ll once again, be monitoring the fire danger across the area as it will be elevated on Wednesday.

Our next system arrives Thursday and brings showers along with it. We finally could see some decent rainfall out of this area-wide. A few showers could linger into Friday morning, but after that we clear things out just in time for the weekend.

Highs will take a dip on Friday, in the mid 50s, but we rebound back towards 70° for Saturday and Sunday. The warmer air even looks to sticks around for much of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez