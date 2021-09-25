Mild tonight, warm & breezy day ahead for Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

Breezy Sunday

Warm start to week

Few rain chances ahead

We’ll hold on to clear skies tonight and winds out of the south at 10-15 mph. This will hold temperatures to mild levels as we only drop into the lower to middle 60s tonight.

A warm start to the day Sunday will lead to a warm and well above average afternoon with our temperatures. Highs will climb into the lower 90s with winds picking up speed from the south at 20-25 mph and wind gusts up to 30 mph. Plenty of sunshine is still expected to close out the weekend but summer-like temperatures stick aroudn through early next week.

The upcoming work week will start off warm as we hold on to the southerly winds and afternoon highs in the lower 90s with some of our western counties making it to the middle 90s. The warmer air looks to last through at least Tuesday before we see a more active weather pattern.

Conditions will remain dry through about mid week, but rain chances may need to be introduced into the forecast by late Tuesday into Wednesday and that . This will cool us back down from the 90s to more seasonable levels in the 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez