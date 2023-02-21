Despite a rather chilly start for some, lots of sunshine today will help boost temperatures into the lower 60s by late in the afternoon. Our breezy southeasterly wind will also help warm things up a bit, too. Gusts could be as high as 25-30mph.

This stretch of warmer weather carries over into Wednesday for central and southern areas with highs in the upper 60s and even possibly lower 70s for the middle of the week.

Scattered showers will be likely through the morning and early afternoon ahead of our next cold front, which will come blasting through Wednesday evening with cold air rushing southward.

Behind that strong cold front, temperatures will take a drastic drop with overnight lows expected to dip into the teens to close to 20°. Highs are only expected to be in the lower to middle 30s for Thursday and Friday. A gusty northwest wind on Thursday will also drive wind chills into the 10s.