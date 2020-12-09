Mild weather ahead of our next chance for wintry precipitation

Highs today will reach the upper 60s with a couple spots potentially reaching that 70° mark with abundant sunshine.

Clouds begin to increase tomorrow afternoon ahead of our next system, but we should still be very mild with afternoon highs in the low 60s.

Rain chances will be on the increase after midnight Thursday and through the morning Friday. We could see a change over to snow in our northern and northwestern counties through the day Friday, giving them the best shot at measurable snowfall through the first half of the weekend.

As we go through the night Friday and into Saturday, most of us should see our rain showers transitioning to a wintry mix or snow. If you have to travel in the morning Saturday, plan on slick roadways.