Mild weather coming to a close ahead of the next heat wave

Although some of the smoky haze has started to clear up a bit, we won’t fully see that haze go away until later in the week.

We’ll enjoy another comfortable day today with high temperatures peaking out in the middle 80s again. Clouds will be on the increase today, as well, but especially as we head through the overnight. There is a slight chance for some isolated showers or storms to move through Thursday. Apart from that chance for Thursday and another late Saturday, it looks to be a pretty dry week ahead.

With a return to more of a southerly wind, both temperatures and humidity levels will start to rise. Highs in the middle to upper 80s on Thursday with low to moderate humidity, but turning hotter by Friday. Another big warm-up by Friday afternoon with highs in the lower 90s and higher humidity moving in. By the time we get to the weekend we’ll see middle to upper 90s returning to the area with heat indices well over 100°.