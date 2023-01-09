Mild and dry conditions continue as we kick off this work week. Highs for Monday and Tuesday will get into the middle to upper 50s, maybe even near 60° by Tuesday with overnight lows near 30°.

A few clouds may try and pass through Monday but still peaks of sunshine are likely and perhaps even sunnier weather moves in for Tuesday.

Cloud cover will start to increase again late Wednesday before our next best chance for rain and some snow arrives late Wednesday into Thursday morning. The system could move through rather quickly, which would limit the amount of precipitation, perhaps even ending prior to daybreak Thursday.

As of right now, it looks to begin as rain, then transition to snow before exiting. Accumulations should be light, and it’ll help that the week is starting out so warm because our ground temperatures should be warm, as well.