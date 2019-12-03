Mild weather continues

What We’re Tracking:

Continued mild and pleasant through midweek

Possible showers Thursday

Much cooler Friday

Beautiful day today with plenty of sunshine. Mostly clear skies will continue throughout the night as temperatures drop back down into the 30s.

Other than above average temperatures for the next couple of days, there’s not much happening with our local weather pattern. Abundant sunshine and mild conditions continue. Some clouds will drift across from time to time, but we really don’t have anything major heading our way. There will be a dry cold front pass in another 2-3 days, but otherwise we get more of what we’ve had today as our temperatures stay in the 50s through Thursday.

Precipitation chances are slim through the upcoming weekend. Showers may try to develop Thursday and they mainly look to stay in the southern part of the viewing area so not everyone will see the rain Thursday.

With that front that pushes through Thursday into Friday, Friday overall will be a cooler day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s for the afternoon. That colder air doesn’t last long though as we rebound back in to the 50s over the weekend. We’ll stay dry Saturday with a slight rain chance again late Sunday afternoon, otherwise we should keep our clear to partly cloudy outlook.

There looks to be another cold front that will move through on Monday but the timing of that is still uncertain at this point but expect more December-like air for the next work week!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez





We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by

emailing producers@ksnt.com





