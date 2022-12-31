What We’re Tracking:

AM fog, light drizzle New Years Day

Chances for rain early next week

Overall fairly mild for this time of year

Partly cloudy skies are generally expected as we wrap up the final few hours of 2022. Temperatures will eventually cool down into the lower 30s with winds remaining fairly calm. This may lead to some early morning fog developing in 2023.

Throughout the day time on Sunday, a few models are hinting at a slight chance for some drizzle to develop across the viewing area. Other than that though, the first day of the new year should be really quite pleasant. Highs will be in the middle 50s with a mixture of sunshine and clouds.

Our next best chance for rain looks to arrive on Monday, and it wouldn’t be out of the question for a couple rumbles of thunder to be heard late in the day.

We should still be above average by this point with highs in the 50s to near 60° before we cool down closer to average, lower 40s, by Tuesday and Wednesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush