Showers and storms ended early this morning, but our strong winds remain as the upper level system continues to move out of the area. Winds will be out of the north and west at 20-30 mph through this morning and slowly decrease through this evening. Gusts could be as high as 50 mph through about mid-morning, even with no thunderstorms present.

The strong breezes could make it feel a bit colder today, but highs are still expected to reach the upper 50s and low 60s with some sunny weather late in the day.

We should remain mild through about midweek before another front arrives that will cool us back down into the 40s for highs Thursday and Friday and *possibly give us another chance for precipitation. Most of the rain and snow should looks to stay to our south and east at this time, but we could still see a light wintry mix Thursday night that changes over to snow for some by Friday morning.