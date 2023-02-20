What We’re Tracking

Breezy, mild Tuesday

Showers Wednesday

Colder late week

Cloud cover moves back out with a mostly clear sky returning for tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s for the first part of Tuesday. Despite the chilly morning, lots of sunshine will help boost temperatures into the lower 60s by late in the afternoon.

This stretch of warmer weather carries over into Wednesday for central and southern areas with highs in the upper 60s and even possibly lower 70s for the middle of the week. Scattered showers may develop through the day on Wednesday ahead of the cold front, which will come blasting through Wednesday evening with cold air rushing southward.

Behind that strong cold front, temperatures will take a drastic drop with highs only in the lower to middle 30s for afternoon highs on Thursday and Friday. Gusty northwest wind on Thursday will also drive wind chills into the 10s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller