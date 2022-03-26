What We’re Tracking:

Mild this weekend

Warm start to the week

Midweek rain chances

Temperatures will warm up into the middle to upper 50s by Saturday afternoon with cloud cover expected to pass through during the morning, then clear out to a mostly sunny sky by afternoon. A slight breeze will remain in place from the north at 5-10mph. The majority of the day will feel very nice so be sure to get outside and enjoy it!

Sunday looks to be almost an exact carbon copy of Saturday. With temperatures in the lower 30s and passing clouds in the morning, there could be a couple sprinkles or flurries early in the morning, then sunshine for Sunday afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Heading into next week temperatures will soar into the 70s and lower 80s. Winds will also pick up though bringing breezy conditions to the Central Plains. Our jetstream then becomes a bit more active as a storm system crosses the Desert Southwest and heads our way. We will keep a close eye on the potential for thunderstorms Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Early signs point to the possibility of some of these storms being strong, followed by cooler air for the second half of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller