Mild weather for the last weekend of November

Mainly clear weather overnight with temperatures tumbling quickly beneath the nearly cloud-free sky. Overnight lows should drop back into the upper 20s for early Saturday morning with nearly calm conditions.

A cold morning, but a beautiful afternoon on Saturday as high temperatures climb into the middle to upper 50s. Light south-southwesterly wind through the day and abundant sunshine will make for a very nice first half of the weekend.

Cooler air builds in on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s and some scattered clouds. However, it gets even colder with highs in the upper 30s on Monday and morning temperatures in the upper 10s for both Monday and Tuesday mornings.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller

