Mild weather for tonight and into Monday, as well

What We’re Tracking:

Pleasant temperatures into Monday

Warming back up

Storms later in the week

The cloud cover will slowly start to decrease and allow for a decent amount of cooling now that drier air has settled into the region. By Monday morning, our overnight lows will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The pleasant start to the week will give way to warmer weather as the week goes on. Highs on Monday may only reach the lower 80s.

After a cooler start to the week, southerly breezes will kick back in and highs will return to the 90s by midweek. There are early indications that there could be more rain and storm chances by middle to late week, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

