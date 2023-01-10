What We’re Tracking:

Clouds thicken through Wednesday

Another chance for rain changing to snow late Wednesday

Warming up again by the weekend

Partly to mostly cloudy weather tonight with low temperatures falling into the lower 30s as the wind becomes fairly light. Despite the chilly weather, we will still end up several degrees above average for tonight.

Cloud cover will start to increase again as we head into Wednesday before our next best chance for rain and some snow arrives. This looks to happen late Wednesday evening into very early Thursday morning. The system could move through rather quickly, which would limit the amount of precipitation. As of right now, it looks to begin as rain, then transition to snow before exiting. Accumulations should be light, and it’ll help that the week is starting out so warm because our ground temperatures should be warm, as well. Minor accumulation on grassy and elevated surfaces will be possible from Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

We do get cooler behind this system for Thursday and Friday as highs only make it into the lower 40s with overnight lows in the 20s. However, we make a quick rebound for the weekend, with sunshine and highs making it back into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday. Our next chance for rain looks to arrive late Sunday and into early Monday. Temperatures still appear to be well above normal for mid-January, so the precipitation type with this system will likely be all rain.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller