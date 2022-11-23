We’ve got mild weather for today with highs in the middle to upper 50s, but there will be a noticeable increase in cloud cover for the day. We remain dry through today, but may start to see some areas of light rain or drizzle overnight and into early tomorrow.

Travel conditions around most of the Midwest for the day before Thanksgiving look pretty good, but you may run into rain if you need to travel south and east into portions of Missouri, Oklahoma, and the ArkLaTex region. If you’re heading north up toward Montana or Wyoming, there may be some wintry precipitation to contend with, but the majority of the Central U.S. is looking dry for Wednesday.

Here in Northeast Kansas the most we’re looking at for Thanksgiving is perhaps some drizzle or spotty light showers while the bulk of the rain and storms will be well off to our south and east. Temperatures do look a tad cooler, though, with highs expected in the upper 40s and lower 50s.