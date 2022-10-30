What We’re Tracking:

Cloudy this evening

Pleasant weather Halloween

Dry and warm for much of the week

Mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight with just a light breeze out of the north. A very slim chance for a rain drop or two will continue through the evening tonight, but overall expect a pleasant end to our Sunday. Temperatures will be mild through the overnight, with lows eventually reaching the upper 40s.

Temperatures will increase through the middle of the upcoming week where we’ll be in the low 70s on Monday with overnight lows in the middle 40s. That’ll put evening temperatures for Halloween in the upper 50s-low 60s for trick-or-treaters, and with nearly calm winds and clear skies, that’s a freakishly great forecast!

By Tuesday and Wednesday, highs should reach into the middle to upper 70s as our winds pick up out of the south. Conditions look to remain dry at least until the last half of next week when our next system is set to arrive, bringing potential rain chances for the weekend.

As of right now, rain chances should start to increase Thursday night, with showers and storms possible Friday. Another round of rain is possible Saturday into Sunday. Behind this system, temperatures drop back to more seasonal levels, in the low 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush