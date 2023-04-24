What We’re Tracking

Mild temperatures this week

Isolated showers possible

Best chance for rain on Friday

The first chance for showers arrives by tonight, especially for the southern half of the area. Most locations may stay dry, but a few showers could linger into the early part of the day on Tuesday. Highs will be a bit cooler tomorrow and through midweek with the off-and-on rain chance. We’ll likely make it up to near 60° with overnight lows near 40°. The southern half of the area stands the best chance to see a few showers through Wednesday, with most of the moisture staying just south of our viewing area.

We’ll stay dry on Thursday as temperatures warm up close to 70°, but our next system moves in by Friday. Showers look likely to close out the work week, and we may hear a couple rumbles of thunder, as well. Temperatures will hit the upper 60s on Friday before the rain moves in, then cooling back for the weekend.

Expect the breezy conditions to last through the weekend as cooler air settles in. Some showers may linger into early Saturday with highs stuck in the 50s with those morning showers, but we do get a chance to dry out by Sunday as temperatures climb back into the 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller