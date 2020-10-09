Mild weekend ahead with relief on the way

What We’re Tracking:

Warm weekend ahead

Breezy conditions return Sunday

Cooler temperatures next week

We may see an increase in cloud cover through the overnight hours from Hurricane Delta, but that will clear out Saturday afternoon and we’ll be left with a sunny weekend. Highs will be in the middle 80s Saturday and Sunday. Winds will briefly back off for Saturday before picking back up on Sunday from the south with gusts upwards of 25-30 mph.

Models are finally starting to come into better agreement for this weekend’s storm system in terms of our rain chances. Best chances to see a few showers look to be north of I-70 in the early morning hours of Monday mostly before sunrise. Even if some of us miss out on the rain, at least we’ll see much more seasonable temperatures behind that cold front with 70s expected as we start off next week.

Wednesday looks to warm up into the upper 70s and low 80s before another cold front moves through early Thursday to cool us back down.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

