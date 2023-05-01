What We’re Tracking

Beautiful, sunny weather

Gradual warming trend

Rain chances late week

Highs on Monday afternoon will be in the middle to upper 60s with more sunshine We’ll also see more wind in the area, as northwesterly breezes increase to 10-20mph, gusting to 30mph at times. Despite the wind, it should be some great weather to kick off the month!

A little chilly overnight as temperatures dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s once again. After that chill in the air, lots of sunshine will be in place again Tuesday & Wednesday. Our wind will finally start to back off a bit, as well Highs will warm into the upper 60s and middle 70s.

By the end of the work week our weather pattern will become a bit more active bringing a few chances for rain and thunderstorms. The most likely window of time may be Thursday into Thursday night as a low pressure tracks across the state. However, in between the clouds and showers we should have some warmer temperatures by the end of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller