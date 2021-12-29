Milder weather before a winter storm this weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Temperatures moderate through Friday

Colder, some snow for New Year’s Day

Warming up again next week

Cloud cover will start to clear out overnight which will allow nighttime lows will fall back into the 10s for most areas by Thursday morning.

Temperatures try to warm back up for Thursday and Friday with a bit more sunshine. Thursday will top out in the upper 40s while Friday we try and get into the lower 50s with dry conditions leading up to the new year.

We’re keeping an eye on an incoming storm system that appears to be timing out for very late New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day. That system could produce areas of wintry mix or snow. While the amounts are uncertain. Snow accumulation is looking likely for New Year’s Day, but it could begin as a wintry mix after midnight as we ring in the new year. We’ll watch it closely as we get closer to the weekend. Plan on a potential winter mess for the start of 2022 followed by a very cold Saturday night.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller