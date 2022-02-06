What We’re Tracking:

Mostly clear night

Warming trend continues

Several dry days ahead

After clearing back out tonight, temperatures will settle into the lower 20s by early Monday morning. However, the wind should relax during the night before turning southwesterly on Monday.

With large areas of the snow melted away, we should start to warm up even more into the middle 50s for Monday. Wind will be a little breezy from the west and southwest at 10-20mph. Tuesday, the warming trend continues with upper 50s and some lower 60s as southerly winds move in to help fuel in the warmer air. Temperatures will be about 15 degrees above averages for this time of year.

For the second half of the week sunshine will continue to dominate with temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Some lower 60s appear to be possible on Thursday as dry conditions look to remain for the foreseeable future. We have one brief cool-down on Saturday, but it should only last for about a day.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller