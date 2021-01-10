Milder weather spreads our way with southwest breezes returning

What We’re Tracking:

Some clear, cold night ahead

Much warmer this week

Breezy late in the week

Cloud cover should continue to decrease through the evening and tonight over the southern counties, while stubborn cloud cover erodes by early Monday over northern and western counties. Overnight lows will be in the lower 20s.

For the start of the work week, we should see more sunshine and noticeably warmer temperatures in the middle to upper 40s. This will be just the beginning of a decent warm-up through the week.

Heading into Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, temperatures could surge well above average reaching the middle to upper 50s for much of the viewing area. A few western counties could crack the 60° mark during the middle of the week as we have an unseasonably warm stretch ahead for January. A cold front Thursday evening will usher in some slightly cooler weather for Friday & Saturday with gusty wind for a while, as well. Even colder air should move our way by Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

