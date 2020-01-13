Milder weather through the middle of the week

What We’re Tracking:

More areas clear overnight

Mild Tuesday with sunshine

Next system likely brings mix to rain Friday

Areas of clouds will move through again this evening into early tonight with a chance for some drizzle, but temperatures should remain above freezing during that window of time for no travel issues. As we clear later tonight for more of the area, we’ll see temperatures drop back into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

More sunshine for Tuesday with a high topping out in the middle to upper 40s. The mild weather should continue into Wednesday before a cold front ushers in cooler air for Thursday with highs only in the 30s.

With that cold air retreating northward on Friday and an incoming storm system, there is a chance for a round of winter mix Thursday night into the early hours of Friday. However, that should all change to rain on Friday with highs in the 40s before a blast of cold air for the upcoming weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



