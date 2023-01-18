What We’re Tracking:

Scattered winter mix early tonight

Staying chilly through the weekend with another system on the way

No major warm-up in sight

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – Brown, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Republic, and Washington counties in effect until midnight.

A round of light a winter mix or light snow will spread through the region this evening. While it will be scattered, a few areas could pick up a light dusting here and there as temperatures fall into the upper 20s by early Thursday morning.

Highs for the second half of the week will be cooler with 30s and 40s expected through the weekend. It should clear out enough Thursday and Friday for some sunshine, but temperatures will still be rather chilly, especially our nighttime lows in the 20s.

Our next system looks to arrive by Saturday and into early Sunday, and may bring us yet another chance for some rain or wintry precipitation. Right now, the path looks to be a little farther to the south, which would mean some light snow for much of Northeast Kansas. After that, we are still near average with chilly January weather into early next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller