More chances for rain, warmer weather ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Mainly cloudy again Tuesday

Rain, scattered storms, much warmer Wednesday and Thursday

Sharply cooler Friday and Saturday

Another night with widespread cloud cover hanging around. A chilly night with temperatures falling into the upper 30s by early Tuesday morning. Light northerly breezes may make it feel just a bit cooler, as well.

Tuesday should stay dry through most of the day, but only a few breaks in the widespread cloud cover are expected. Highs will warm up a bit, topping out in the lower 50s with light and variable wind. By Tuesday night and early Wednesday, a warm front will lift northward, keeping temperatures steady through the night and bringing a chance for showers and a few storms. After the rain early Wednesday, we’ll stay cloudy, but much warmer. Highs Wednesday should climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Even warmer Thursday with another chance for showers and storms in the morning, then breezy and warmer with highs in the middle 70s. However, a strong cold front sweeps through Thursday night and highs on Friday will only top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s with a strong northwest wind.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



