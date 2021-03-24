More chances for rain through the end of the week

We’ll be dealing with the clouds today, and with a northwesterly breeze at 10-20 mph, we’ll be stuck in the lower 50s this afternoon.

Another system moves in later today bringing our next chance for showers. The best chance for rain will be overnight Wednesday, tapering off through the day Thursday.

It’ll be a chilly rain tonight, too, as temperatures fall into the upper 30s.

Then, yet another chance moves in for Friday evening. In between those showers we should make it into the lower 50s again for Thursday, and low to mid 60s are expected for Friday.