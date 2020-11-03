More cloud cover Wednesday, but comfortable temperatures remain

What We’re Tracking:

Mild through Saturday

Breezy for much of the week

Dry conditions remain

We’ll see some clouds move in overnight and linger through the day on Wednesday as a system passing through the region. South breezes remain at 5-10mph through the night and temperatures only drop to around 50° by early morning.

Other than the passing clouds, warmer weather will prevail through the week. Highs on Wednesday will still climb into the lower 70s even with the cloud cover at times. Sunshine returns on Thursday with a high in the middle 70s. However, a stronger breeze picks up by Friday and Saturday with temperatures climbing in to the middle to upper 70s.

We should get a storm system to move through and bring us a powerful cold front early next week. We should still have fairly warm weather in place for Sunday and part of Monday before much cooler northwest wind blows in along with a good chance for rain by late Monday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

