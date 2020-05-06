More clouds and a few showers arrive on Thursday

What We’re Tracking:

Rainy periods Thursday

Chilly temperatures and a bit windy Friday

Partly cloudy weekend weather

Temperatures will dip into the middle 40s overnight with a light north wind, shifting to the southeast by daybreak. Increasing cloud cover will move our way after midnight, leaving us mostly cloudy by early in the day on Thursday.

A relatively cool day for Thursday with highs in the lower 60s in the early afternoon and a mostly cloudy sky. As the afternoon progresses, more showers will develop and temperatures will likely dip into the 50s late in the day. A few showers off and on through the evening before clearing out late Thursday night.

Highs on Friday should only reach the upper 50s with a gusty northwest breeze. After the cool weather Friday, temperatures will tumble into the middle to upper 30s early Saturday morning. After that chilly start to the day, sunshine will help boost highs into the 60s over the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com