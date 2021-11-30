More clouds and cooler temperatures Tuesday

What We’re Tracking:

Slightly cooler for Tuesday

Quiet and warm weather pattern

Dry conditions continue

We’ll start fairly mild for this time of year with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s with a clear sky overhead to start our Tuesday.

Highs through the afternoon will be cut back into the upper 50s and lower 60s as another weak cold front moves through the area, turning our wind to the east for a day or so. Even as a cold front slides through, little to no chance for any precipitation with these fronts.

That’ll take us through the end of November and we could even be holding on to the milder temperatures for the first few days of December! Expect the upper 60s again on Wednesday with a lot more sunshine in store.

By Thursday afternoon, we could be climbing to record levels again with highs in the 70s. That above-average warmth will continue through the rest of the week as sunshine continues and ending out the work week in the upper 60s for Friday.

Once the weekend rolls around, we get another cold front that will slide through and our temperatures will suffer both Saturday and Sunday. Highs may struggle to even get out of the upper 40s into the lower 50s. Even with that front, there is still no major rain or snow chances in the forecast.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez