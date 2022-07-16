What We’re Tracking:

Mostly cloudy Saturday

Few chances for storms overnight

More heat and humidity on the way

We’re starting off with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s just a few degrees warmer than average for this time of year as cloud cover starts to filter in.

A weak cold front looks to make its way into the region later this afternoon with clouds staying present. Highs for the day will still be on the very warm side though with temperatures making it into the lower to middle 90s. Humidity will continue to climb making it feel close to 100° later today.

Many will stay dry throughout the day with rain chances holding off through the evening. Some spots may see a few showers early on before lunchtime, although spotty and not everyone will see it. Heading into the midnight hour showers and storms will start to roll through the area. These really look to favor those along and north of I-70. Thunder, lightning, and gusty winds are all possible as this system moves through pretty quickly. By daybreak, most of the rain should be exiting the area.

We should be able to clear out by Sunday afternoon with temperatures taking a minor setback in the lower 90s. Dew points will remain in the 60s and 70s, though, so it still could feel quite a bit warmer. This will be the ‘coolest’ we get over the next 7 days or so.

Through next week, the heat builds even more with some of our hottest temperatures of the season. Afternoon highs could top out in the lower 100s for Tuesday before another weak front slides through midweek. Certain models are trying to push record breaking numbers into central Kansas on Tuesday and it’s something we’ll definitely have to watch. Rain chances appear slim to none as of right now.

Looking ahead to late next week and into next weekend, we may get another chance for rain during the Friday/Saturday timeframe with more dangerous heat expected.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez