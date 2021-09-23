More clouds Friday with breezy conditions

What We’re Tracking:

A few extra clouds tomorrow

Warming up this weekend

Few rain chances ahead

Winds will continue out of the south tonight holding temperaturs to milder levels in the 50s overnight with a few clouds possible early Friday.

A weak front looks to move through tomorrow, and that could bring some extra cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures. Highs Friday look to make it near 80° again and winds will pick up speed from the southwest at 20-25 mph before changing to more northerly breezy by late evening.

Saturday will be slightly cooler with highs only dropping a degree or two in the upper 70s. Skies will clear out early on and we should see plenty of sunshine through th weekend.

Looking ahead to Sunday and early next week, things do look to warm back up, though, with highs in the middle to upper 80s if not approaching 90° for some by the time we get to Monday.

The next several days look dry, but we could begin to introduce a rain chance or two by the middle of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller