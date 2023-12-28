We’ll continue to see cloud cover through the area today as that upper level system continues to slowly make it’s way east. The good news is, that today looks to be the last full day of clouds for awhile! Highs will be a bit chilly with a relatively light breeze out of the north. We’ll make it up into the mid to upper 30s today with overnight lows dropping into the upper 20s again tonight.

The system finally moves far enough away to the east tomorrow that we should see our clouds clearing out by the afternoon. Highs should make it into the upper 30s and low 40s for the rest of the week and start of the weekend. Overnight lows dip into the middle 20s through Saturday night.

Another cold front moves in on New Year’s Eve, dropping nighttime lows into the 10s and highs back in the 30s for the start of the new year. Even though we get a bit colder early next week, we do remain dry with sunshine continuing through at least midweek as highs try to rebound back into the lower 40s.