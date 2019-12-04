More clouds on Thursday, much cooler by Friday

What We’re Tracking:

Increasing clouds through the night

Very low rain chance late Thursday

Mainly sunny, but much cooler Friday

Cloud cover spreads in from the west and southwest through the night and into part of the day Thursday, as well. Those clouds are with the next storm system, which is taking a southern route across the country. Ahead of it, temperatures will stay slightly above average for another day with lows tonight only in the lower 30s.

By Thursday, highs will climb into the lower to middle 50s across the region, despite added cloud cover. Rain chances are limited and mainly across the southern counties in the evening hours. After that system passes by, a cold front will push through and set the stage for a chillier day on Friday with highs only in the lower 40s. That won’t last too long as we moderate by the weekend.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday rebound into the 50s before a strong cold front moves in early next week, dropping highs into the 30s by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

