What We’re Tracking:

Winds stick around

Even warmer Sunday

Hot & humid for Memorial Day

Winds have been persistent through the night at 15-20 mph out of the south and southeast. With that, temperatures have stayed very mild with many starting off in the low to mid 70s this morning.

Gusts of up to 35 -40 mph are expected again today and will help transport even more moisture into our neck of the woods. Unfortunately that means higher humidity will be present just about all day and linger into Monday. Temperatures will max out in the lower 90s with partly cloudy skies although we should clear out by the afternoon. Heat index values may make us feel closer to 95 degrees!

Memorial Day itself will be hot and humid yet again with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values even warmer. The majority of the day should stay mostly sunny and breezy. However, models have been continuously picking up on a chance for isolated storms to enter our viewing area by the evening.

Rain chances increase for everyone through the day Tuesday with the warmer air sticking around until our next cold front arrives early Wednesday morning and we cool down into the 70s behind it.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez