More clouds tonight, slightly cooler Friday

What We’re Tracking:

Clouds build in tonight

A bit cooler for Friday

More warmth and wind early next week

Overnight, we’ll have a slight chance for some rain showers lingering into early Friday morning. The best chance for rain will be just to our south and west, but we could still seem some light showers work their way through southwest portions of our area. Temperatures will fall into the lower 40s overnight.

Those clouds will hold highs into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Friday with a light northeast wind at 10-15mph. After that area of cloud cover and possible showers moves through, we can expect temperatures this weekend to warm right back into the lower to middle 60s in the afternoon, and lower to middle 30s overnight.

Some lower 70s will even be possible next week as our winds begin to ramp up out of the south. They will become very breezy with gusts around 40 mph at times. And, with vegetation still mostly dormant, we’ll be keeping a very close eye on the high fire danger through much of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

