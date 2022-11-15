Any overnight precipitation will come to an end by your morning commute today. Much of the pavement is in good shape, but as temperatures continue to fall a bit, there could be some slick spots developing on elevated surfaces.

Clouds clear out pretty quickly this morning, leaving us with sunshine through much of the day. There could be some passing clouds this afternoon, but now that we’re done with that system, the rest of the week should be dry.

Any snow that is left, will melt by this afternoon thanks to the sun and temperatures climbing in the upper 30s and low 40s.

We’ll continue to hold on to colder temperatures in the middle 30s before cooling down even further by Friday.

And our winds will be fairly breezy through the rest of the week, leading to wind chill values during the day in the teens and 20s. Overnight wind chills could be as low as the single digits, even subzero in some cases by Friday.