What We’re Tracking

Feeling better Sunday

Dry beginning to next week

Triple digits on the way

Tonight, a frontal boundary moves into the area but is relatively weak so it will not cool us down too much, but should kick some of the humidity out by tomorrow. The sky tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures dipping down into the upper 60s before tomorrow feeling much more comfortable.

Temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 80s with a northly breeze. Lots of sunshine as well with a mostly sunny sky. Overnight lows will be in the middle to upper 60s before once again rebounding back up into the lower 90s.

Dry conditions continue apart from a chance for overnight storms Tuesday into Wednesday. Triple digit heat looks to build in for Wednesday and Thursday, but the good news is that it shouldn’t last more than a couple days before we get some relief.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard