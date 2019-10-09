More cool air arrives Thursday into Friday

What We’re Tracking:

More showers arrive late tonight.

Temperatures tumble late Thursday

Windy and much colder Friday

Cooler temperatures are just around the corner as a new front pushes southward towards our area. Tonight, we will see the last of today’s rain move out of the area allowing us to dry up a little before tomorrow.

The low Thursday morning will sit around 60 and unfortunately we won’t warm up much from there. The cold front will push across the state throughout the day bringing us storms and dropping temperatures. Overnight Thursday there is a slight chance of flurries in the western and norther counties. Winds will shift from the south to the northeast by Thursday evening, with gust up to 25 mph.

By Friday Morning out temperatures will be in the lower 30s across the area and the high will only reach the the upper 40s. Showers and strong winds may linger into early Friday but they will be out of our region by Saturday. Things clear out and warm up for the weekend as our winds shift back to the south and our high will be in the 60s.



KSNT Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

