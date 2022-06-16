A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties until 8 PM.

Heat builds back in for today, and with less wind than previous days, it’ll likely feel more uncomfortable this afternoon. Highs should make it into the upper 90s, but heat index values will be between 105°-108°.

There could be a complex of storms that tries to make its way into the area Thursday evening and overnight, but that’s another fairly slim chance, and most locations should remain dry. The best chance to see this would be north of 1-70.

Highs look to make it into the mid to upper 90s again tomorrow, and the forecast looks to remain quite similar. High humidity will make it feel like the low 100s again with light winds.