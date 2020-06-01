More heat and humidity ahead this week

May ended on a very pleasant note with blue sky, low humidity and pleasant temperatures. Rainfall was well above normal, and over half of the monthly total occurred during a six-day stretch from the 22nd to the 28th.

After spring-like weather over the weekend, it's about to become full-blown summer. We haven't hit the 90-degree mark this year, but we are about to have about a week-long period with temps at or above that number and much higher humidity.

Today should be sunny, warmer and very breezy. Numbers will climb through the 70s very quickly, and we could be near 80 by 11am. Highs will reach the upper 80s with the help of strong sunshine and gusty south/southwest wind.

Greater Topeka MondayHighs: 86-89Wind: S/SW 15-30

The hot and muggy weather builds through the week with a clear to partly cloudy sky. By Thursday, afternoon and evening thunderstorms become a possibility. Some storms may be rather strong overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

Unfortunately, we don't get any relief from the heat this weekend when the storm changes stop. Kids will want to play in sprinklers, pools or near the lake and everyone will want to spend more time in air-conditioning.

