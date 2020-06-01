More heat and humidity ahead this week

What We’re Tracking:
- Partly cloudy and mild tonight
- Muggy air and heat build this week
- Possible storms late Wednesday and again Thursday
Temperatures will fall back into the upper 60s tonight with a continued south breeze at 5-15mph. Although some clouds will pass through the area, generally a clear to partly cloudy sky is expected for much of the night.
That mild start to the day on Tuesday will give way to hot, humid weather by afternoon. Southerly wind at 10-20mph will bring in both temperatures in the lower 90s by late in the day, but also higher humidity levels. That will drive the heat index into the middle 90s late Tuesday.
Hot and humid weather will be with us through much of the week, but some unsettled weather sets in for late Wednesday or Wednesday night as storms are expected to form out west and move east across the northern half of the area. That storm chance may repeat again on Thursday, but the hot weather sticks around into the upcoming weekend.
-KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller
