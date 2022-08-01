What We’re Tracking:

Very muggy night

Weak front moves through Wednesday

Heat continues through the weekend

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for the entire area through 8:00pm Tuesday.

Overnight lows only look to dip into the upper 70s to near 80° for the next couple of nights, so we’re not expecting much relief even during the night. The wind will stay light from the south and the sky mostly clear. The humidity level also looks to stay on the high side for the next few days, as well.

Southerly winds pick up tomorrow, but that’ll only serve to warm us up even further. We’ll be able to heat up into the upper 90s and lower 100s with lots of sunshine. Since the humidity will be hanging around, it’ll feel closer to 110°. At least with the winds gusting to around 25mph it won’t feel quite so uncomfortable.

There is a weak front set to move through late Wednesday. It won’t improve temperatures too much, but it will provide some rain chances Wednesday afternoon and night. Temperatures will come down for the middle of the week into the lower to middle 90s.

By the time the weekend rolls around, we’ll be approaching 100° on the thermometer again. It doesn’t look like we get another opportunity for rain or cooler temperatures until early next week at the soonest.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller