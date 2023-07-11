What We’re Tracking

Very hot for the middle of the week

Storm chances by late Wednesday and beyond

Cooler by the weekend

***HEAT ADVISORY for much of the area from noon to 8pm on Wednesday.***

By Wednesday, our air temperatures approach 100°, but with humidity remaining high, our heat index values could be as high as 110°. We cool down slightly for Thursday, temperatures back to the middle 90s, but we’re not expecting much relief as the heat index still climbs to near or above 100°

There’s a chance for storms in our northern counties Tuesday night into Wednesday morning that may leave behind an outflow boundary for the afternoon. That could serve as a focus for redevelopment in the eastern half of the area later Wednesday. Some of the storms late Wednesday evening could be strong to severe with the main threats for high wind and hail.

Still some scattered showers and storms possible for Thursday with the passage of a front, and we may see some showers lingering into Friday morning. Winds shift back around to the north and keep temperatures cooler through the weekend with highs near 90°. Enjoy it while it lasts, because there are some signals of a longer stretch of hot weather by the last half of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller