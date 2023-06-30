What We’re Tracking

Heat and humidity hangs around

Storms more likely tonight and Saturday

Cooler for the weekend

**HEAT ADVISORY** – Anderson, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties from 1:00pm – 9:00pm today.

A few isolated to scattered storms will clip the northern counties of the area through the early part of the day, but clear out to a mostly sunny sky for much of the area today. Temperatures for this afternoon will push close to 100°, but we’ll be watching for the arrival of our next storm system by that point.

Our next best chance for rain arrives tonight and into Saturday, and a cold front moves in with that, as well. A few scattered storms are possible this evening, but the better chance for more storms will be in the late night and early Saturday period of time.

This storm system drops our temperatures down into the upper 80s for the weekend. After the storm chance on Saturday, we should be sunny and dry for Sunday with lower humidity, too. Temperatures could start to climb back into the middle 90s by the Fourth of July. Another system looks to hold off long enough to keep the 4th dry, but storm chances return by Wednesday of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller